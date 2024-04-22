Ukraine’s military attacks borderline Belgorod Region with 30 shells, 4 drones in past day

BELGOROD, April 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine with at least 30 shells and four drones over the past day, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

The Ukrainian army’s attacks targeted the Belgorodsky and Valuisky districts and the Graivoronsky and Shebekinsky urban districts, he specified.

A Ukrainian air attack in the Belgorodsky district damaged a private house and a car in the village of Razumnoye. In each of the Belovsky, Maisky and Tavrovsky rural settlements, a private household sustained damage, the governor said.

"In the Graivoronsky urban district, three mortar rounds were fired on the outskirts of the villages of Bezymeno and Poroz and 16 mortar rounds on the outskirts of the village of Novostroyevka-Vtoraya. The enemy also attacked the outskirts of Novostroyevka-Vtoraya with three kamikaze-drones," Gladkov said.

In the Shebekinsky urban district, the outskirts of the town of Shebekino came under mortar fire, with eight munitions hitting the area. The Ukrainian military also attacked the village of Krasnoye with a kamikaze drone, he said.

"In the Valuisky urban district, Russian Defense Ministry combat engineers found and eliminated an explosive device near the village of Romashevka, with no consequences," the governor said.