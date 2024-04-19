Armenia has to define CSTO’s zone of responsibility on its territory, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Armenia has not yet defined the zone of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on its territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday in an interview with three of the country’s radio stations.

"Of course, when they say that the CSTO is unable to define where the zone of its responsibility on the Armenian territory it’s because Armenia had not yet defined it on its own," Lavrov told the Sputnik, Govorit Moskva and Komsomolskaya Pravda radio broadcasters.

On March 12, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Yerevan asked its CSTO partners to answer where the CSTO's zone of responsibility in the republic was.

According to him, Yerevan would withdraw from the CSTO if the organization doesn’t do right by its obligations and define its zone of responsibility.

Tensions reignited in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19, 2023. Baku announced it was starting "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region.

Yerevan said there were no Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and described the situation as "an act of large-scale aggression." Russia called on the sides of the conflict to halt the bloodshed and return to diplomacy. On September 20, an agreement was reached to halt hostilities.