Russia, Turkey discuss safety of Russian tourists abroad

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Safety issues of Russian tourists in Turkey were discussed at a meeting of the Russian-Turkish subgroup on safety and protection of tourists' rights with the participation of deputy ministers of the relevant departments, according to the press service of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development.

"Travel from Russia to Turkey is widespread, so the key issue of our meeting was the safety of Russian citizens abroad. The safety of Russian tourists in Turkey directly affects the number of trips. We are talking about a whole range of measures in the field of road safety, quality of services, as well as sanitary and epidemiological control," Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilyichev was quoted by the press service.

The Deputy Minister paid special attention to ensuring transport accessibility, including connecting flights, as well as the stability of mutual financial settlements in the tourism business.

The Turkish side informed their Russian colleagues about the measures taken to improve the quality control of services in Turkish hotels in terms of food, excursion services, and use of infrastructure.

Representatives of the Turkish delegation expressed their readiness to help solve difficult situations that Russian tourists may encounter. In order to reduce the number of cash thefts, they suggested that Russians make more active use of the cashless payment service, which was launched by Turkish companies in the country last year, the Ministry of Economic Development said.