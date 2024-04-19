Western policy makes Greater Eurasian Partnership more and more relevant — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The policy of the West, aimed at maintaining its dominance, makes the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to create a Greater Eurasian Partnership increasingly relevant, stated Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin addressing the "New Era - New Paths" World Forum.

The address was delivered by Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-large Marat Berdyev.

"The collective West does not abandon attempts to preserve its exclusivity and to restrain the development of new large centers of global growth. This leads to disorganization of international relations, increased disproportion of the world economy, and a deepening of the civilizational split," Pankin emphasized.

"In these conditions, on the Eurasian continent, a unifying agenda is becoming increasingly needed, to promote constructive interaction and emergence of new forms of cooperation between large regional interstate associations. This makes the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to create a Greater Eurasian Partnership even more relevant," the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister pointed out.

In turn, President of the International Organization of Eurasian Cooperation Dmitry Stasyulis noted that the forum plans to pay special attention to this initiative of the Russian president. "Today all participants of the World Forum can make their proposals regarding the formation of the Greater Eurasian Partnership," Stasyulis added.

"When our team just started discussing the very idea of creating a World Forum, the first thing we agreed on was that it was really important for us that the forum become a place for establishing new paths. Not just a place to discuss these paths, but the space where these paths will begin, unfold and take off," Stasyulis said, emphasizing that the forum was created to unite unique, strong, interesting people, representative offices, systems that can together develop and promote tools for a multipolar world.

About the Forum

According to the organizers, the event will be attended by over 500 delegates from 33 countries, including China, India, Armenia, Turkey, Hungary and many others. High-ranking guests, government and business representatives, experts, scientists and culture leaders from the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), East and Southeast Asia, Africa, the Persian Gulf and other regions are expected to participate. The organizer of the event is the International Organization of Eurasian Cooperation.