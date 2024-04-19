Lavrov views situation in Middle East as 'very bad'

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is being fueled by the unresolved Palestinian issue, and the current situation in the Middle East is "very bad," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Sputnik, Govorit Moskva and Komsomolskaya Pravda radio stations.

"The situation is very bad. We would like violence to end and humanitarian problems to be solved and, first of all, the Arabs to take the initiative in order to lead efforts to resolve the issue of creating a Palestinian state with the support of all healthy forces," Lavrov pointed out.

According to him, the unresolved Palestinian problem fuels the issues that the Middle East is facing, namely terrorism and extremism.