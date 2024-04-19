West can’t comprehend Russia’s resilience — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russia is not intimidated when Western countries try to bring it down, a notion that has them absolutely befuddled, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Sputnik, Govorit Moskva and Komsomolskaya Pravda radio stations.

"What they cannot understand is that if we are put in a situation where someone is seeking to simply defeat us and, basically, destroy us strategically as a global player, we will not get scared," he pointed out.

"They would have been scared had anyone come down on them with similar ferocity, in a similar frenzy and with the similar number of opportunities," Lavrov added.