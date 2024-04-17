Russian Senate unanimously votes to appoint Podnosova as Supreme Court chair

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Federation Council, or upper house of Russia’s parliament, unanimously voted at their Wednesday meeting to appoint Irina Podnosova chair of the Russian Supreme Court.

Russian President Vladimir Putin nominated Podnosova, 70, for the position last week.

Podnosova has been on the Supreme Court since 2020. In July 2020, she was appointed deputy head of the judicial body.

The position of Supreme Court chair became vacant after the previous head, Vyacheslav Lebedev, died on February 23, 2024. Lebedev had held the post since 1989.

Podnosova emerged as the only candidate after the landscape was surveyed. In Russia, the Supreme Court chair serves a six-year term.