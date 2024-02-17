Russia intends to continue negotiations with Indonesia on Mir cards — Ambassador

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russia anticipates negotiations with Indonesia on the use of cards from the Russian Mir payment system to continue following the presidential elections, Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobyova said in an interview with TASS.

"There have been such conversations between our departments, but this is not something that will happen in the near future. We must also consider the factor of Indonesia's presidential elections. So, it is not appropriate to discuss many such matters with the Indonesian side at this time. Currently they are preoccupied with the elections. Let's hope that we will return to this issue after the elections," she said commenting on the talks concerning the use of Mir payment cards in the country.

Mir payment cards are currently accepted in Abkhazia, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Cuba, and several other countries.