US society lives in total informational blockade, Putin’s interview revealed this — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The US society lives in a total informational blockade, which is evidenced by the epiphany that followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview for Tucker Carlson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The epiphany that has suddenly happened in the US society after Vladimir Putin’s interview for Tucker Carlson indicates only one thing. The most important thing for me - it turned out that the American society lives in a total informational blockade. They are being fed an internal narrative - first and foremost, of the Democratic Party," the Minister said during the "Euromaidan: Ukraine’s lost decade" conference.

"As it turns out, there is no freedom of speech to talk about. Even though the US Constitution demands access to any information," Lavrov pointed out. "But, besides the Constitution, there are also international obligations, adopted within the OSCE framework."

At the same time, he pointed out that, in Russia, "everyone is free to draw their own conclusions," because, while the Russian media criticize the position of the West, they do not censor it.

"When we watch the news, about half of all content is about what position regarding Ukraine or any other international event the US, the UK, France, Germany, the EU has assumed," the Minister noted.