Participants in forum to battle neocolonialism represent true global majority — Medvedev

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The participants in a Moscow forum against neocolonialism titled "For the Freedom of Nations" represent the true global majority, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who also serves as chairman of the United Russia party, said.

"The members of political parties and public organizations from various parts of the world, including Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Latin America, that have gathered here in Moscow represent a true global majority," Medvedev pointed out at the forum’s plenary meeting.

According to him, the event’s participants are united by their deep commitment to the prosperity of their respective peoples, concern for the future of mankind, and pursuit of its comprehensive development, free of pernicious neocolonial practices.

The Russian Security Council deputy chairman stressed that dialogue on the platform was only possible through the enormous work that had been done by previous generations. He pointed out in this regard that, back in 1960, the UN General Assembly had adopted, at the Soviet Union’s initiative, the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples. "The document marked an important milestone in ensuring real human rights and freedoms across the world," Medvedev emphasized.

He added that the declaration had developed an international legal framework for an irreversible decolonization process for decades to come, creating conditions for the legal support of national liberation movements and confirming all nations’ inalienable right to choose their own diverse development paths.