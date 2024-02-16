Russia against letting another Western representative into UN Security Council — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Moscow is against the idea of complementing the list of the UN Security Council’s permanent members by another Western representative, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the conference entitled Euromaidan: Ukraine's Lost Decade.

"We have notified our Indian and Brazilian friends and, in general, we keep explaining again and again that it is unacceptable for us to let another representative of the West into the Security Council," he emphasized. "Germany and Japan wish to get into the Security Council together with India and Brazil. They will not succeed."

The current composition of the Security Council, Lavrov recalled, was formed when the consequences of decolonization had not yet been realized to the full extent and the newly-independent were still finding their feet.

"Now the situation on the world scene is radically different," he pointed out. "Unambiguously, the reform should eliminate historical injustice and grant fair representation to the countries of the world majority situated in Africa, Asia and Latin America," Lavrov added.