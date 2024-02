BISHKEK, February 16. /TASS/. The sixth annual meeting of security council secretaries on Afghanistan has kicked off in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek.

Russia’s delegation is led by Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev. Security officials from China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are also taking part in the event.

The previous meeting was held in Moscow in February 2023.