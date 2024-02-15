Syrian student killed by Ukrainian strike at Belgorod

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. A Syrian student of the Belgorod State Institute of Arts and Culture was killed in the Ukrainian strike at Belgorod on Thursday, the Institute’s press office announced.

"A Syrian student […] was killed during the Ukrainian terrorist shelling today. Mokhamad Shenani was studying at the Faculty of social, cultural and library and informational activities," the press office said, adding that he was at the Magnit groceries store when the strike occured.

Previously, the Belgorod State National Research University reported that its employee was killed by the same strike.

"Our employee, a specialist and professor at the Institute of engineering and digital technologies Lyubov Alexeyevna Gubkina was killed in today’s attack," the University said on its Telegram channel.

On February 15, Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled civilian facilities in Belgorod. Air defense systems intercepted 14 Czech-made RM-70 Vampire MLRS rockets. The strike resulted in 6 people killed, including one infant, and 17 people injured, 6 of them - gravely. The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the international community to condemn the strike at Belgorod and underscored that the perpetrators will be subjected to punishment.