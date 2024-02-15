Russia ready to built high-speed railroads — Putin

VERKHNYAYA PYSHMA, February 15. /TASS/. The Moscow - St. Petersburg high-speed railroad (HSR) must become the starting phase in developing high-speed railroads, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on HSR construction.

"Let’s discuss issues of building the high-speed main railroad; to be more specific, the work start in this area. This is essentially a pilot project - I mean construction at the first phase of the Moscow - St. Petersburg branch. This effort should become the first starting stage of developing high-speed railroad connections in Russia," the head of state said.

This is "a fundamentally different level of technologies and transport services, modern jobs and advance competences, new opportunities for citizens and our regions," Putin added.