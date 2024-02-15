Russian forces strike Motor Sich aircraft engine factory in Zaporozhye

MELITOPOL, February 15. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a strike on the Motor Sich aircraft engine factory in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia public movement, told TASS on Thursday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Thursday that Russian forces had delivered a combined strike against enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial sector engaged in the production of aircraft engines and mortar ammunition. The ministry said that all the targets had been destroyed.

"A strike was delivered in the morning, with two missiles hitting the Motor Sich enterprise in the Shevchenkovsky district of the city of Zaporozhye, the workshop where aircraft engines continued to be repaired," Rogov said.

After the Russian troops struck the factory’s industrial site, Ukrainian security forces have been carrying out raids in the city, he added.

"This was a very sensitive strike. Now they are searching for Russian spies across the city and checking phones, computers and social networks in nearby houses," Rogov said.

Previously, Russia’s Aerospace Forces delivered numerous strikes against the factory’s workshops where work was underway to produce and repair aircraft engines for the Ukrainian military.