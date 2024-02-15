Six people in serious condition following Ukrainian shelling attack on Russia’s Belgorod

TASS, February 15. Six civilians, wounded in Belgorod following a shelling attack by the Ukrainian armed forces, are in serious condition while nine individuals are in moderate condition, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"As for those wounded, 17 injured residents, including four children, are currently in hospitals being monitored by doctors. Six people are in serious condition, mostly with shrapnel wounds of various body parts. Nine wounded individuals are in moderate condition. Two boys, aged 7 and 15, with a concussion and a bruised shoulder, after receiving first aid, have been discharged by the medics to be treated on an outpatient basis," he wrote.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that five people, including a child, were killed and 18 were wounded in the Ukrainian attack on the city. In Belgorod, various damage has been reported to seven private residences, with windows shattered and roofs and fences damaged. Some windows were shattered in five apartment buildings and about five vehicles were damaged by flying shrapnel. Also, one store and the premises of an industrial enterprise sustained some damage.