Fifteen people hospitalized after Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod — medics

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The number of people hospitalized after Ukrainian shelling of Russia’s Belgorod has risen to 15, including two children, medics said.

"Two [children] have been hospitalized," the Belgorod regional children's hospital told TASS.

Representatives of the Belgorod city hospital told TASS that 13 people were hospitalized, eight of them are in intensive care.

The Ukrainian armed forces shelled civilian facilities in Belgorod on Thursday afternoon. Russian air defense systems managed to intercept and destroy 14 projectiles. According to Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, 18 people were injured in the shelling, five people were killed, including a child.