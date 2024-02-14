Bolstering sovereignty remains mainstream track of Russia’s foreign policy — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The main direction of Russia’s foreign policy endeavors is the strengthening of the country’s sovereignty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the State Duma.

"The mainstream track of everything done in the sphere of foreign policy has been and remains the shaping of favorable and safe conditions for the country’s stable development, the boosting of its sovereignty, the increased quality of life of our people," the top Russian diplomat said.

Lavrov added that the Russian Foreign Ministry will continue to assist Russian initiatives on the global stage in every possible way.