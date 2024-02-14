Vatican effectively facilitates Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The Vatican facilitates the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the Vatican Ivan Soltanovsky told TASS in an interview.

The diplomat called the Russian embassy’s work in the Vatican's facilitation of the prisoner exchange process between Russia and Ukraine "an important area of cooperation in the humanitarian sphere."

"The Vatican provides us with information about Ukrainian prisoners of war, which we send to the relevant Russian authorities and which is then used to prepare the exchange. We know about concrete positive results of our work," the ambassador said.

On February 8, one hundred Russian servicemen were returned from captivity in Kiev-controlled territory, and the same number of captured Ukrainian servicemen were handed over in return. The Russian Defense Ministry reported the previous exchange on January 31. At that time, 195 Russian servicemen were returned from Kiev-controlled territory as a result of negotiations, and 195 Ukrainian servicemen were handed over to the Ukrainian side in exchange.