OTTAWA, February 13. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy has received a note from the Canadian Foreign Ministry refusing to extradite a Nazi of the SS Galician Division Yaroslav Hunka, 98, Russian ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told a TASS correspondent.

"A [corresponding] note was received on February 12," he said.

Earlier, Stepanov told TASS that the embassy had handed over to the Canadian Foreign Ministry an appeal by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office for Hunka's extradition to Russia.