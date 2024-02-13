Russia continuing efforts to evacuate its nationals from Gaza — Lavrov

MOSCOW. February 13. /TASS/. Russia continues efforts to evacuate its nationals and citizens of other countries from the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Along with that, we have been working and are working to organize the evacuation of citizens of Russia, Israel and other countries from the combat operations zone," he said at the 13th Middle East Conference of the Valdai discussion club.

According to Lavrov, Russia is cooperating with Israel, Egypt, and Palestinians from the Gaza Strip on this matter.

"We have evacuated around 1,200 our compatriots and their family members, including citizen of other countries. And we have delivered some 500 tons of humanitarian aid there," he said. "We continue these efforts."