Western media been asking for interview with Putin for two years — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Western journalists have been asking for an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin for two years but there is no sense in talking to them, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Both British, American and European broadcasters have been asking for an interview quite insistently for two years since the beginning of the special military operation," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program.

According to Peskov, its not about "whether they like what Russia is doing or not." "There is no point in giving an interview because they are not even trying to give balanced information," he explained. "In this sense, [US journalist Tucker] Carlson stands out."

Earlier, Peskov said that the Kremlin had received dozens of inquiries from foreign mass media in several days and promised that these inquiries would be "kept in view for the future."

Putin’s interview with Carlson was posted in the small hours on February 9. A large part of the two-hour conversation was dedicated to the Ukrainian crisis and Russia’s relations with the United States, NATO and the West n general. According to the US journalist he had tried to interview the Russian leader last year but was barred from that by the US authorities.