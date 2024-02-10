US isolated in UN Security Council on Palestinian issue — Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, February 10. /TASS/. The US has effectively found itself isolated over the Palestinian issue in the UN Security Council because of its attempts to block all efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict area, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told TASS.

"The entire Council except for the Americans talks in one key or another that there is no alternative to an immediate ceasefire, be it to ensure an unobstructed humanitarian access to everyone in need, release of hostages kept in the enclave or for reanimation of the process of political settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict within the two-state formula," he said. "Even the UK, devoted to the American ‘older brother,’ has repeatedly acknowledged the lack of alternative to a truce that would lead to a sustainable, all-encompassing ceasefire, not to mention other Council members, who truly share the suffering of the Palestinian people. This is also reflected in the vote outcome. All Security Council products marked with ‘ceasefire’ have been unilaterally blocked by the Americans, which indicates Washington’s isolation in the Council on the Palestinian issue."

Nebenzya pointed out that, "as the Israeli operation on the cleanup of Gaza progressed, more and more countries reconsidered their positions and their attitude to the October 7 attack," which Russia condemns, "as well as the events that acted as the true reason behind the current escalation, namely the intentional ignoring of a fair resolution of the Palestinian issue."

"This kind of reconsideration took place among the UN Security Council members, including Western states," he underscored.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas has cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started a military operation there. Israel also strikes parts of Lebanon and Syria in retaliation for bombardments originating from these countries. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.