Kiev deprived itself of opportunity for political settlement, says senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s authorities have deprived themselves of the opportunity to settle the conflict politically and the Kiev regime and its Western handlers have no will for peace, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"As for the possibility of the political settlement, the Kiev regime deprived itself of this opportunity long time ago, having imposed an absurd ban on talks with the Russian leadership. Zelensky signed a relevant decree on September 30, 2022. Nothing has changed since. Neither Kiev, nor its Western sponsors have any political will for peace. They still have a war mindset and futilely dream of defeating Russia on the battlefield," he noted.

The senior diplomat stressed that Russia continues to strive for its goals of Ukraine’s demilitarization and denazification and "removing the threats emanating from its territory" directed at Russia and its citizens.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson said that Russia had never refused to engage in dialogue on Ukraine but after the Istanbul talks were suspended in March 2022, Moscow has no intention of taking the first step.