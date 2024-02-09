Russia encounters gravest security threats — top diplomat

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia is facing the most serious security threats amid external hybrid aggression and under these conditions the foreign policy service is contributing to the special military operation and the achievement of its goals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address on Diplomatic Worker’s Day.

"Today we are paying our respects to the staff of the People’s Commissariat of Foreign Affairs who have died fighting for the independence of our Motherland during the Great Patriotic War. Nowadays, when Russia has again encountered the gravest security threats, their feat serves as the gold standard of diplomats’ involvement in the fate of the entire nation," Lavrov noted.

"Under the conditions of hybrid aggression unleashed by the collective West, the foreign policy service is contributing to the diplomatic assistance of the special military operation and the achievement of its goals," the top Russian diplomat stressed.