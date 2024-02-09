US-led coalition’s drones violate Syrian airspace three times in past day

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s drones jets violated Syria’s airspace three times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"Three violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours," he said, adding that a coalition’s MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run.

He also said that during the day, six shelling attacks on positions of government forces were reported in the Idlid de-escalation zone from positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra and the Turkestan Islamic Party terrorist groups (both outlawed in Russia). Apart from that, in his words, one Syrian soldier was wounded as a result in sniper fire near the settlements of Sandran in the Latakia governorate.