Putin's interview granted to Carlson gains over 3 million views in first hours on Rutube

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview granted to US journalist Tucker Carlson has gained over 3 million views in the first 6 hours on the domestic video hosting Rutube.

"The Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s interview granted to US journalist Tucker Carlson in the first six hours collected more than 3 million views on Rutube," the video hosting’s press service has told TASS.

In addition, according to the press service, socially important bloggers covered the interview on Rutube live.

Earlier, Russian telecom operators identified a 40-65% upsurge in traffic on the domestic video hosting Rutube after the interview’s release.

Shortly before midnight GMT, Carlson made public an interview with Putin prerecorded in the Kremlin. The Russian president answered approximately 60 questions.