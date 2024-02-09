Russian improving hypersonic strike systems every day — Putin

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Moscow is constantly improving its hypersonic strike systems, which were created in response to the West’s actions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

"We created hypersonic systems with intercontinental range, and we continue to develop them. We are now ahead of everyone, the United States and the other countries in terms of the development of hypersonic strike systems. And we are improving them every day," he pointed out.

According to Putin, it wasn’t Moscow that refused to create a common missile defense system for Russia, the US and Europe. "It wasn't us. We proposed to go the other way and we were pushed back," the president noted.