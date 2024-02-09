West fears strong China more than strong Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The West fears an economically strong China more than it fears a strong Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

"The West is afraid of a strong China more than it fears a strong Russia, because Russia has won 150 million people and China has a 1.5 billion population. And its economy is growing by leaps and bounds, or 5% a year. It used to be even more, but that's enough for China," Putin said.

He disagreed with Carlson’s assessment that the West feared a strong Russia more than a strong China.