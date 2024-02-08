Putin, Xi Jinping call US course of interfering in affairs of others unacceptable

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a telephone conversation expressed their rejection of the US course based on interference in the internal affairs of other countries, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov reported after the conversation.

"The leaders confirmed the common course of our countries on the formation of a fair multipolar world order based on international law," the diplomat said. "Both sides expressed their mutual rejection of the US course aimed at interfering in the internal affairs of other states. Our countries also do not accept political and military pressure from the United States," he said.

Putin and Xi also pointed out that close coordination between Russia and China on the world stage is undoubtedly a stabilizing factor and of strategic importance. "Our countries have close or coinciding approaches and positions on key foreign policy issues," Ushakov emphasized.

According to him, the leaders also stressed the importance of Russian-Chinese cooperation at multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). "[Xi Jinping] expressed support for the priorities of Russia's BRICS chairmanship this year and confirmed readiness for constructive interaction with Russia in the expanded membership of the association," the Kremlin aide added.