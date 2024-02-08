Preparations for Putin’s visit to Turkey actively underway — presidential aide

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Preparations for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey are currently moving along actively but the exact timeframe is still being agreed upon, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

"Fairly active preparations for the visit [of the Russian President to Turkey] are underway. Almost all main Russian agencies, both economic and political ones, are making preparations," Ushakov said.

"The specific time for the visit is being coordinated," the aide noted. Russia greatly values the "development of multifaceted relations with Turkey," Ushakov stressed.