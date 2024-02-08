Russia may deem foreign state-owned firms 'undesirable' under new legislative amendments

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. A legislative commission in Russia’s State Duma, or lower house of parliament, has drafted a number of amendments that would recognize foreign state-owned companies as "undesirable" entities in Russia, said State Duma Security and Anti-Corruption Committee Chairman Vasily Piskarev.

"The commission has obtained materials evidencing the participation of foreign and international organizations, which are founded or owned by state bodies in foreign countries, in activities that pose a threat to our country’s security. <…> Existing laws do not allow for recognizing their activities as undesirable as they [currently] can be applied to foreign NGOs only," the Commission on Investigation into Foreign Interference in Russia’s Internal Affairs quoted Piskarev as saying on its Telegram channel.

He added that the commission is considering banning organizations which are involved in sanctions against Russia, "blocking investment projects, training influence agents, interfering in Russian elections, inciting national discord and much more." In this regard, the MP suggested "to include them in the list of organizations, the actions of which may be deemed undesirable in Russia." Corresponding amendments are proposed to be outlined in the law "On Measures of Influence on People Involved in Violations of Fundamental Human Rights and Freedoms and the Rights and Freedoms of Russian Citizens," Piskarev pointed out.

Some changes are also expected to be applied to four federal laws, to the Russian Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses. Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee Yury Sinelshchikov told TASS that this initiative presumes that the wording "non-governmental" will be excluded from the laws on undesirable organizations. The MP did not specify the timeframe for submitting the package of bills to the State Duma. "Now various restrictions and sanctions apply only to NGOs, including those in the Criminal Code, but after passing the amendments they will apply to all organizations, governmental and non-governmental," Sinelshchikov told TASS.

Meanwhile, Piskarev pointed out that the new norms will not apply to international intergovernmental organizations, of which Russia is a member, "as well as organizations that are part of the foreign state authorities."