MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson will be widely read and undoubtedly subject to in-depth analysis for many days to come, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said with confidence.

"Obviously, it is an interview that is widely anticipated and one that will be read and analyzed over many days," the Russian presidential spokesman opined.

According to Peskov, any media interview with the Russian leader is a very important event.