Shelling damages nearly 20 houses, 57 vehicles in Belgorod Region in one day

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. About 20 private houses, over 50 automobiles and a production facility were damaged, and five people were injured in the Belgorod Region due to shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces over a 24-hour period, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"Three people were injured in the city of Belgorod after the air defense forces repelled an air attack by the Ukrainian armed forces. A man suffered a shrapnel wound to the head and a concussion; he is currently at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2, receiving all necessary medical care. A man with barotrauma was treated on the spot; he declined to be hospitalized. A woman with bruised wounds of the upper and lower extremities went to the trauma center on her own. After receiving medical care, the victim was sent for outpatient treatment," Gladkov wrote.

The governor noted that damages were detected across Belgorod in 54 apartments in five buildings, nine private residences and 11 households. As many as 36 cars were also damaged. In the Belgorod District, six private residences, a greenhouse and ten cars were damaged after the repulsion of the Ukrainian armed forces' air attack on the village of Razumnoye.

Ukrainian troops fired six mortar shells at the town of Shebekino. "Two victims were recorded, including a man who suffered a shrapnel wound to his upper limb and a woman who sustained a concussion. The victims are currently receiving all necessary medical care at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2," the head of the region reported. As a result of the shelling of Shebekino, a manufacturing enterprise and ten cars were damaged.

The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Shebekinsky District, also came under mortar fire with ten attacks recorded; three private houses and a car were damaged. A house in the village of Maslova Pristan was also damaged.

The village of Poroz, Graivoronsky District, was attacked by two kamikaze drones, damaging a communications infrastructure facility. In the same village, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) dropped a fragmentation munition on an excavator, but no one was injured.