IAEA experts at Zaporozhye nuke plant do not guarantee its safety — director

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, February 7. /TASS/. The presence of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear safety experts at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) does not guarantee its safety, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichiuk said.

"The physical presence of experts here [at the ZNPP] naturally gives no safety guarantees, because the presence of IAEA experts did not stop [Ukrainian forces] from shelling the plant and the town [of Energodar]," he told reporters.

Chernichiuk pointed out that the participation of the IAEA experts in the work of the Zaporozhye NPP is crucial for ensuring its safety.

"The tasks resolved by the IAEA are constant monitoring of the situation at the plant, control over the safety of the plant. We consider this work important for us. The plant and our operator are open to cooperation with the mission. We are ready to provide [IAEA Director General] Mr. [Rafael] Grossi with objective and reliable information about the plant’s operation and we hope that the world media will cover it. All grounds for any insinuations that may arise around the Zaporozhye NPP will be debunked," he added.

On February 7, Grossi visited the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and gave a positive assessment of efforts being made to ensure the plant’s safety. He said that during the visit he assessed compliance with the five principles for ensuring the plant's safety, as well as the condition of the reactor cooling system and the number of personnel. Grossi was accompanied by the newest group of rotating inspectors, consisting of four IAEA nuclear safety experts, which is the 16th such team to serve at the ZNPP.