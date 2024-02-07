Russia, Bahrain discuss cooperation in energy, manufacturing

DUBAI, February 7. /TASS/. The third plenary session of the intergovernmental Russian-Bahraini commission on trade and economic cooperation was held in Manama, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Culture said.

Bilateral relations are marked by a steady nature and continue "developing steadfastly in all areas, from the political dialogue to economic cooperation and humanitarian ties," Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said at the plenary session.

There is a need for direct air service between Russia and Bahrain as a stimulus for the bilateral development of mutual tourist flows, the minister emphasized.