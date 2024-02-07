Russian senate issues declaration calling on West to cease weapons supplies to Kiev

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament, or "senate") has passed a declaration stating that those Western countries that have been supplying weapons to Ukraine are directly responsible for the deaths of Russian civilians at the hand of Ukrainian forces, and must cease such arms deliveries.

The senators called on the US, Germany, France and a number of other countries to immediately stop supplying weapons, ammunition and military equipment to the Kiev regime.

"The Federation Council <...> calls on the parliaments of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Island, the United States of America, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Czech Republic and other members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union to acknowledge the direct responsibility of their respective countries for the civilian deaths caused by the Ukrainian armed forces’ attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure facilities, and take immediate action to stop the supplies of weapons, ammunition and military hardware to the criminal Kiev regime," the declaration reads.

According to Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev, the declaration will be sent directly to the parliaments of all aforementioned countries as well as organizations where these legislative bodies are represented.

The senators strongly protested against the supply of weapons to Ukraine, saying that such arms were being used "to kill civilians and destroy Russian civilian infrastructure." They also stated that ongoing weapons supplies "are turning the countries of the collective West into direct accomplices in the Kiev regime’s crimes, making them responsible for the death of civilians, including women and children, the destruction of civilian infrastructure facilities and blatant violations of international law."

The lawmakers point out that Ukraine’s December 30, 2023, attack on the borderline Russian city of Belgorod and January 21, 2024, strike on Donetsk were carried out in an especially ruthless and brutal manner with Kiev’s forces targeting crowded civilian places, such as public markets, with missiles. The attacks killed over 50 people and left more than 130 wounded. Later, the Ukrainian armed forces conducted a strike on residential areas and civilian infrastructure facilities in Lisichansk on February 3, killing 28 people, including a child.

The declaration states that, when committing their deadly atrocities, the Ukrainian armed forces are using US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, British-and French-made Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles and depleted uranium munitions, as well as German-made AT2 mines, French-made HPD F2 mines, Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launchers, and many other Western-made and supplied weapons systems.