Russia upgrades 300 types of arms by Ukrainian experience

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russia has upgraded over 300 types of arms and hardware according to Ukrainian combat experience, Deputy General Chief of Staff Vasily Trushin told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

Defense enterprises upgrade the weapons in a brief time and they are tested at ranges and in real combat.

"The necessary upgrades are immediately introduced into serial weapons and taken into account in the design of new arms and hardware. Defense enterprises and the Defense Ministry have upgraded over 300 arms," he said.

Russian experts have analyzed over a hundred western weapons seized as war trophies. "The tactical and technical characteristics of foreign arms are studied. Since the beginning of the operation over a hundred war booties were analyzed," Trushin said.

In 2023, Russia displayed seized foreign hardware, including Australian Bushmaster armored vehicle, US M-113 armored personnel carrier, Swedish CV-90-40 infantry fighting vehicle, and French AMX-10RCR wheeled tank.