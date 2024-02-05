Probability of Russian national's extradition to Ukraine low — counsel

BUENOS AIRES, February 6. /TASS/. The process of considering a request for extradition of Russian national Igor Churkin detained in Argentina to Ukraine has been suspended until making the decision of granting the asylum to him, counsel of the defendant Christian Rubilar told TASS.

The Russian Embassy in Argentina confirmed on February 1 that the Russian national was detained in the Buenos Aires international airport upon the Ukraine’s request.

"The probability of his extradition is low," the counsel said.

The court took into account the request for asylum filed by Churkin, Rubilar said. "Consideration of the extradition request is technically paralyzed until the final decision on the asylum is made. In my practice, there is a request for asylum under consideration since 2012," he noted.

Extradition is possibly only in case something unforeseen occurs, Rubilar said. The request demanding extradition that was presented by Ukraine is "extremely vague," the lawyer said. "Any criminal charge must be very specific, while the windy talk is used here, something extremely grave and interested motives are mentioned, everything that does not have real significance," he added.