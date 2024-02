WASHINGTON, February 5. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Washington seeks to have meetings with representatives of the White House and the Department of State over the situation around the terror attack, in which the Ukrainian armed forces downed a Russian Il-76 plane, a source told TASS.

"The embassy continues seeking a meeting in the Department of State and the White House regarding the Ukrainian regime’s terror attack on the Il-76 plane," the source said.