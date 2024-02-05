New EU sanctions to affect dozens more individuals, entities from Russia — Bloomberg

BRUSSELS, February 5. /TASS/. The new package of the European Union’s sanctions, which would be the 13th since February 2022, will include proposals to list dozens more individuals and entities from Russia, Bloomberg news agency reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Moreover, a number of new economic restrictions are being developed, though they are unlikely to be ready by February 24, according to the report. G7 member states are also working on their own sanctions package planned to be released by February 24, Bloomberg noted.

EU ambassadors were informed of the details over the weekend, the agency said citing sources.

Bloomberg reported last month citing a source that the EU had initiated discussions of the 13th package of anti-Russia sanctions. Potential sanctions planned to be approved by February 24, were discussed on January 17 at a meeting of the EU committee of permanent representatives, the agency said. Expansion of sanctions lists, additional trade restrictions and measures to counter circumvention of sanctions by Russia were suggested. Later an EU spokesperson confirmed that the European Union intended to impose more sanctions against Russia by the second anniversary of the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.