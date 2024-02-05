Over one mln Russians register to vote online in upcoming presidential election

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Over one mln Russians have registered to vote online in the country’s upcoming presidential election since January 29, the Ministry of Digital Development said.

According to the ministry, the Moscow, Chuvash, Altai, Rostov and Sverdlovsk regions are leading the way in online voter registrations.

Applications can be submitted up to 11:59 p.m. Moscow time on March 11.

Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said on February 2 that 740,000 people had applied to take part in the election via a remote e-voting system and another 160,000 had applied to vote through the Mobile Voter app.

The Federation Council (upper house of parliament) formally designated March 17, 2024, as the date of Russia’s presidential election. The Central Election Commission decided that the vote would take place over three days, on March 15-17, 2024, making it the first ever three-day presidential election in Russian history. The remote e-voting system, which makes it possible for voters to cast their ballots without visiting polling stations, was introduced in Russia over three years ago.