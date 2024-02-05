Kiev deploys Patriot missile system to Ukrainian-controlled part of DPR — adviser

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Kiev has deployed a Patriot missile system to the Ukrainian-controlled area of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the acting DPR leader, told TASS.

"My sources said that several crews manning the Patriot missile system have been deployed to the Ukrainian-occupied part of our region," Kimakovsky said as he did not rule out that the systems might have been deployed for potential provocations.

Earlier, a law enforcement official told TASS that Ukrainian forces could have five Patriot systems at their disposal.