Two killed, six in hospital after Ukrainian shelling attack on bakery in Lugansk region

LUGANSK, February 3. /TASS/. Two people have been killed and six more are in hospital after the Ukrainian armed forces shelled a bakery in Lisichansk, a city in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the LPR military commandant’s office told reporters.

Earlier in the day, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that Ukrainian forces had shelled a bakery in the republic. As a result, three civilians were wounded and several dozen more were under the rubble.

"Two are dead, and six are in hospital," a spokesman for the commandant’s office said.

As the LPR official stated, several dozen people may be under the rubble.