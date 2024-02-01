BRICS will try to remove financial cooperation from Western influence — Russia's Sherpa

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The BRICS countries will actively seek solutions to remove financial interaction from Western influence, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Russia's Sherpa in BRICS Sergey Ryabkov said at a press conference following the first meeting of the Sherpa and Sous-Sherpa group.

"Of course, within BRICS we will continue an active, joint search for solutions that will allow us to remove our interaction from such harmful influence [of the West]," Ryabkov said, answering a question about the outlines of the new system of mutual settlements. "This is a difficult question," he added.

The high-ranking diplomat noted that it is difficult and unnecessary to act rashly in this area. "We will approach this creatively and are already doing this. I think we need to wait for concrete results, and speculating on this topic is, in general, helping our opponents. What’s the point of it?" he said.