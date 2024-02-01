Ukraine's attacks on Russian medics in Donbass, Novorossiya intensifying — health ministry

TULA, February 1. /TASS/. Attacks on medical organizations in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) by the Ukrainian Armed Forces are intensifying, Russian Deputy Health Minister Andrey Plutnitsky said at the forum "Everything for Victory!".

"Unfortunately, attacks on medical organizations, crews, and medical workers continue. Recent events show that they are intensifying. We see that the ambulances have been attacked in a targeted manner. Regrettably, these attacks injure and kill our employees," he said.

Plutnitsky also lauded sponsor regions for helping the new regions. "Our brotherly republics and regions are doing a lot in terms of health care. More than 170 facilities have been restored on the territory of all our new subjects, this includes those medical organizations that were and continue, unfortunately, to be attacked by our enemies," he added.