Hospital mortality among Russian servicemen taking part in special op drops to record low

TULA, February 1. /TASS/. The hospital mortality rate (the ratio of those who died in hospitals to those who were discharged) among participants in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine was less than 0.5% in 2023, a first in medical military history, Alexander Sergoventsev, deputy head of the Main Military Medical Directorate at the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"We see a decline in the share of servicemen who were admitted in serious condition and at the same time were later recognized as unfit for military service. This is an indicator of the quality of our work. Disability is decreasing. The most important indicator is hospital lethality, which for the first time in the history of military medicine was less than half a percent," he told the "Everything for Victory" forum.

According to the presentation, the hospital mortality rate among participants in the special military operation was 0.43% in 2023 and 0.5% in 2022.