Kremlin expects US to try and lay financial burden of supporting Kiev on EU

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The United States will try and lay the financial burden of supporting Kiev on the European Union, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the bloc’s summit that will discuss more financial aid for Ukraine later today.

"Obviously, there will be a process of Washington attempting to shift the financial burden of this support onto the shoulders of European taxpayers. We will watch the process of decision making," he said.

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, the Kremlin is following today’s summit as "we realize that Kiev is still experiencing problems and the collective West is also experiencing problems."

EU leaders are holding an emergency summit on Thursday to discuss the bloc’s mid-term budget for 2021-2027, including funding to Ukraine.

At a Brussels meeting of EU leaders on December 14-15, 2023, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked amendments to the community’s 2024-2027 budget, which had called for granting 50 bln euros to Ukraine. Instead, he called for providing annual aid to Kiev outside of the EU budget and ensuring stringent controls over use of the funds.