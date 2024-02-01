Russia has tools to counteract US-made GLSDB bombs, diplomat says

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia has tools to counteract GLSDB smart bombs that have a range of up to 150 km as the United States has already supplied Ukraine with such weapons, said Konstantin Gavrilov, head of Russia’s delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control.

Commenting on a remark by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland who said that these bombs were already on their way to the zone of hostilities in Ukraine, the Russian diplomat said: "There, Nuland has arrived [in Kiev] to announce proudly that they will be sending [GLSDB bombs]." "True, these are good, effective weapons, but they have already delivered those before. And we have already found tools to counteract that system," Gavrilov told Rossiya-24 television.

According to the diplomat, Russia is aware that the United States has tested these weapons in Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder told a briefing on Tuesday that he was not ready to specify the terms of GLSDB delivery. "We’ll defer to Ukraine to talk about any delivery," he added.

In November 2023, a Pentagon source told Reuters that the US expected to provide Ukraine with this key capability in early 2024 after successful testing.