Argentina’s top diplomat does not rule out Milei-Putin talks

BUENOS AIRES, February 1. /TASS/. Argentinian Foreign Minister Diana Mondino did not rule out a meeting between Argentina’s President Javier Milei and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Milei "can have a bilateral meeting with anyone. What matters is what you will discuss at this bilateral meeting," Mondino said, when asked by a TN reporter if Putin and Milei could hold talks.

Argentina’s top diplomat also said that she had discussed the upcoming G-20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting to be held in Rio de Janeiro on February 21-22 with Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced plans to visit Brazil in late February.

Milei took presidential office on December 10. During his election campaign, he announced his intention not to foster interstate ties with Brazil, China or Russia over disagreement with their policies, but simultaneously asserted that he would not bar private companies from doing business with these countries. Milei views Israel and the United States as Argentina’s top allies.